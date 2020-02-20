Ram Mandir Trust To Meet PM Modi; Will Invite Him To Lay Foundation Stone In Ayodhya

After appointing the chairman of the Ram Mandir Trust, sources have reported that all members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will meet PM Modi at his residence on Thursday. The meeting which is scheduled at 5:30 PM at the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence is to invite PM Modi to lay the foundation stone. The first meeting of the trust was held on Wednesday to elect its Chairman and general secretary.

PM Modi shows intent; Ex-Principal Secy Nripendra Misra to oversee Ram Mandir construction

Mandir trust elects chairman, gen secy

In the first meeting of the ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' trust on Wednesday, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai were elected as the president and general secretary respectively. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra was selected to head the Ram temple construction committee. As Misra was considered as the PM’s most trusted lieutenant, this move is being perceived as the PM’s attempt to personally ensure that the construction of the Ram temple goes smoothly.

Amit Shah repeats 'Sky-touching mandir will be built in 4 months' after trust setup begins

PM Modi announces Ram Mandir trust

The PM's attachment to the cause of the construction of the Ram temple is borne out by the fact that he chose to himself make the announcement pertaining to the formation of the trust. Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5, he stated that it was a privilege for him to inform the people about the Cabinet's decision on the Ram temple. This promise has been repeated several times by Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at several rallies.

Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust: Nritya Gopal Das elected President, Champat Rai Gen Secy

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. Subsequently, the apex court has dismissed all 18 pleas demanding a review of its verdict.

Shiv Sena questions timing of Ram temple trust announcement, links it to Delhi elections