Amit Shah Repeats 'Sky-touching Mandir Will Be Built In 4 Months' After Trust Setup Begins

Reiterating the promise to build a massive Ram Mandir in Ayodhya within four months, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, said that the deadline will be met, addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. Singling out Senior Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal, he challenged that the mandir will be built inspite of all his efforts to stop it. This is the second time that the BJP chief has mentioned the deadline.

Amit Shah: 'Mandir in 4 months'

#WATCH Union Home Minister & BJP National President Amit Shah in Jabalpur: Kapil Sibal, Congress ke vakil, kehte hain Ram Mandir nahi banna chahiye, arey Sibal bhai jitna dam ho rok lo, 4 mahine mein aasman ko chhoota hua Ram mandir ka nirmaan hone wala hai pic.twitter.com/Q1u68zaGkc — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah promises 'sky-touching' Ram Mandir in Ayodhya within 4 months

Shah sets deadline in Jharkhand

Previously, during the Jharkhand election rally in Pakur on December 16, Shah set a deadline of four months to construct the 'sky-high' Ram Temple. He stated that the Supreme Court has just resolved the Ayodhya dispute with its verdict. He added that the 100-year-old demand of the country will be fulfilled and a grand temple will be built in the formerly disputed land.

MHA confirms 'Govt working on trust for Mandir construction, will be set up in 3 months'

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya.

Nirmohi Akhara chief onboard as MHA sets up dedicated Ayodhya desk

Ayodhya trust set up in progress

Subsequently, the apex court has dismissed all 18 pleas demanding a review of its verdict, stating some of those who had filed for review was not a party to the original dispute. Moreover, the Ministry of Home Affairs is setting up a trust to oversee the construction. The Centre too has set up a desk to oversee Ayodhya-related issues, which includes Nirmohi Akhara chief.

Govt sets up dedicated desk to look after Ayodhya issue