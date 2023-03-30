Ram Navami Procession Targeted In Vadodara, Stone Pelting At Shobha Yatra In Gujarat

Another incident of stone pelting was reported in Gujarat's Vadodara on a Shobha Yatra which was being carried out on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30. Police officers deployed at the site in the Fatehpuri city revealed that there was a minor conflict that broke out during the Ram Navami procession when some miscreants flung stones at members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

DCP Yashpal Jaganiya, while speaking to reporters said that the stone pelting began when the Shobha Yatra neared a Mosque but assured that no vandalism or anything of that sort took place.

Gujarat | Situation became a little tense in front of a mosque during Rama Navami Shoba Yatra in Vadodara. No issue was there. Peace is prevailing in the area. People have been sent to their homes. Nobody has been injured. Police deployed. Shoba Yatra proceeded further. No… pic.twitter.com/fdzfk3Ibap — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

"No issue was there. Peace is prevailing in the area and people have been sent to their homes. Nobody has been injured. The Shoba Yatra proceeded further and no vandalism occurred," the DCP said adding that Police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation.

Notably, it is not the first time when Ram Navami celebrations in Gujarat have soiled by incidents of clashes in certain areas. Back in 2022, two districts Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha and Khambat in Anand districts saw riots break out following clashes during the processions. Along with stone pelting, the rioters resorted to torching of vegetable selling carts and vehicles, and widespread vandalism took place. Around half-a-dozen policemen and several residents were injured in the unrest.