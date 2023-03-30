Ram Navami 2023: Significance, Puja Vidhi And Shubh Muhurat

Ram Navami is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by the Hindus. It marks the birth of Lord Rama in the holy land of Ayodhya in Treta Yuga. The day is also known as Shri Ram Janmotsav. This year it falls on March 30.

Significance of Ram Navami

According to Hindu mythology, King Dashrath performed Aswamegha Yagya for putra prapti (son's birth). He performed the puja on the advice of Maha Rishi Vashishth. After the puja, his three wives drank kheer and soon gave birth to four sons.

His first wife Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Rama. He was the eldest son of the king. His birth anniversary is known as Ram Navami and is celebrated all over the country with great grandeur. The devotees believe that Lord Rama is a symbol of truth, bravery, courage, and righteousness.

Shubh Muhurat on Ram Navami

According to the Drik Panchang, the Navami tithi began at 09:09 PM on March 29 and will end at 11:32 PM on March 30. The Shubh muhurat will begin at 06:14 AM and will end at 7:47 AM. Amrit muhurat will begin at 10:53 AM and will end at 03:31 PM.

Puja Vidhi for Ram Navami

On the auspicious day of Ram Navami, devotees of Lord Rama start their day with a holy bath from gangajal. They worship him by placing his idol on a chowki. Devotees should offer flowers, garlands, and sweets to Lord Rama's idol. A special prasad comprising of 56 food items is offered to Lord Rama. The devotees can also perform havan by inviting priests. They can also chant "Shri Rama Jaya Rama Kodhanda Rama."