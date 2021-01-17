Ram Temple Trust Has Received Around 100 Cr Donation, Says General Secretary Champat Rai

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai on Sunday said that the Ram Mandir (temple) trust has received a donation of around Rs 100 crores. While speaking to news agency ANI, the General Secretary of Ram Temple trust said, "The data has not reached to the headquarters till now but we have got a report from our karyakartas, that they have received a donation for around Rs 100 crores for this noble cause."

Ram Mandir receives a donation of 100 Cr

While speaking to ANI further, Champat Rai informed that the Ram Temple construction has been started and it would most likely be finished in around 39 months, before 2024. As per the trust, the temple will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. Champat Rai also informed that the temple will be built in a manner that it can sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities.

READ | Congress Leader Navprabhat Appeals To Party Workers To Donate For Ram Temple Construction

Earlier on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind donated Rs 5,00,100 as a contribution towards the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This comes after, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation including its International Working President Alok Kumar, RSS leader Kulbhushan Ahuja, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust Govind Dev Giri and temple construction committee head Nripendra Mishra met President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 15.

Congress leader appeals to workers to donate

Earlier on Saturday, former Uttarakhand Minister and Congress leader Navprabhat appealed to his party workers to donate money for the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. This comes appeal from the Congress leader after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has started conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya.

Former Uttarakhand Minister Bavprabhat in a video statement said, "Dear party workers, I am making a special request to all of you for important work. The construction work of symbol of India's unity Ram temple is going to start in Ayodhya. A few of our respected friend is walking around for getting people's support."

READ | Sushil Modi Appeals To All Parties & Hindu Families to Donate For Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The donation drive for the construction of the Ram temple begun on January 15 and will continue till February 27. According to the trust, the temple will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built in a manner to sustain earthquakes, storms, and other natural calamities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmbhoomi site.

READ | On Ayodhya Mandir, SP's Shocker: BJP Will Get 'Sold Muslims' To Pelt Stones At Fundraising

(With ANI inputs)