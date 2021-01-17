Congress Leader Navprabhat Appeals To Party Workers To Donate For Ram Temple Construction

Former Uttarakhand Minister and Congress leader Navprabhat on Saturday appealed to his party workers to donate money for the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. This comes appeal from the Congress leader after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has started conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya.

READ | Health Of Ram Temple Trust Chief Improving, Says Hospital

Former Uttarakhand Minister Bavprabhat in a video statement said, "Dear party workers, I am making a special request to all of you for important work. The construction work of symbol of India's unity Ram temple is going to start in Ayodhya. A few of our respected friend is walking around for getting people's support."

READ | Hema Malini Kickstarts Fund-collection For Ram Mandir From 'prominent Mathuravasis'

Congress leader's appeal for donation

Speaking further in the video message, the former Uttarakhand Minister said, "I appeal to all of you to give your support and I request rise above the religious parochial and collect funds for this national monument. We will collect funds and through SDM will send money to Ram Temple trust for the construction of Ram Temple."

READ | RSS & BJP Slam Shiv Sena's Jibe On Ram Mandir Trust's Fund Drive, Term It An 'insult'

The donation drive for the construction of the Ram temple begun on January 15 and will continue till February 27. According to the trust, the temple will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built in a manner to sustain earthquakes, storms, and other natural calamities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmbhoomi site.

READ | BTS' V's Birthday: Donation Drive To Sand Art, This Is How BTS Army Is Celebrating