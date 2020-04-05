Ram Vilas Paswan Allays Fears Of Food Shortage Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

While health experts believe the 21-day lockdown will help contain the Covid-19 spread, its sudden implementation had many worried about a disruption in food supply chains. Allaying the fears, Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan stated that there is no shortage of food and grains in the country and that there is no need to fear during or after the 21-day lockdown period.

'Enough stock in the country'

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, he said, "There is no shortage of grains. According to the figures available, as on April 1, 2020, we have 564 metric tonne grains available out of which there are 365 lakh tonne rice and 259-tonne wheat."

लाभुकों तक समय पर अनाज पहुंचाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध @FCI_India ने 24 मार्च से अबतक 477 रेल रैक के जरिए कुल 13.36 लाख टन खाद्यान्न की आपूर्ति की है। 3 अप्रैल को 69 रेल रैक के जरिए कुल 1.93 लाख टन खाद्यान्न लोड करके देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में भेजा। 2/2@narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) April 4, 2020

Paswan also thanked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in his tweet for the work done by its 80,000 laborers including officers and employees at every level which, in turn, helps 81 crore beneficiaries. He also stated that the FCI had supplied a total of 13.36 lakh tonnes of foodgrains through 477 rail tracks and on Friday, April 3, 1.93 lakh tonnes of food grains were loaded through 69 rain racks and sent across the nation.

