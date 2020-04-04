PM Modi Dials President Trump; Assures 'strength Of India-US Partnership To Fight COVID'

Assuring of India-US bilateral efforts to fight pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), PM Modi on Saturday, tweeted that he had an extensive telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump. This development comes after Trump has extended social distancing restrictions in US till April 30, as US is the epicenter of the pandemic witnessing 277,607 cases and 7,406 deaths. Currently, India has 2902 cases, with 68 deaths till date.

PM Modi speaks with Trump on COVID-19