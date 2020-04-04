The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Dials President Trump; Assures 'strength Of India-US Partnership To Fight COVID'

General News

To fight pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), PM Modi on Saturday, tweeted that he had an extensive telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Assuring of India-US bilateral efforts to fight pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), PM Modi on Saturday, tweeted that he had an extensive telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump. This development comes after Trump has extended social distancing restrictions in US till April 30, as US is the epicenter of the pandemic witnessing 277,607 cases and 7,406 deaths. Currently, India has 2902 cases, with 68 deaths till date.

PM Modi speaks with Trump on  COVID-19

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI TO HOLD ALL-PARTY MEET
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
PM Modi
FACT CHECK ON LOCKDOWN EXTENSION
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK