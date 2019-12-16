Ramdas Athawale Urges Uddhav Thackeray To Break Alliance With Cong

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday has advised Shiv Sena to break its alliance with Congress in Maharashtra as in reference to Rahul Gandhi's 'Savarkar' remark. Athawale had earlier cited the growing fissures in the alliance with the Shiv Sena coming out strongly in the support of Veer Savarkar.

Predicting the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi, Athawale said, "Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar resulted in a rift between Congress and Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena believes Savarkar to be a patriot but Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi is not ready to believe in so." "Rahul in his statement said that his name is not Rahul Savarkar, his name is Rahul Gandhi. After this, I have doubts regarding the relationship between Congress and Shiv Sena. It seems that this government will not last long and will collapse soon," Athawale added.

Furthermore, he appealed to Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray to come back with BJP and RPI in order to form a government in Maharashtra.

"If Congress doesn't believe Savarkar to be a patriot then why are they supporting Shiv Sena? Congress should immediately think about it. I would also like to tell Shiv Sena that they should not support Congress for the same reason. I would like to urge Shiv Sena to come back with BJP and a government of RPI, Shiv Sena and BJP should be formed here (Maharashtra)," he said.

'As a government, we are on one page'

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference before the commencement of the Winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray remained silent on Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Veer Savarkar. He stated that the Sena had made its stance clear on Saturday. While acknowledging that his party had a different take on Sena, he stressed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was on one page.

(With Inputs from ANI)