Even As Cong Backs Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar Remark, Here Is What Indira Gandhi Had To Say

Addressing the Bharat Bachao rally in the national capital on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his ‘Rape in India’ comment saying that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’. He was indirectly referring to Veer Savarkar’s alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from the Andaman jail. This invited a lot of criticism from various leaders of the BJP, who demanded a public apology. While the Congress party backed Gandhi, it had a radically different stance on Savarkar at the time of his demise on February 26, 1966. Several top leaders such as the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi herself praised Savarkar.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi:

“The Prime Minister of India, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, said that Mr. Savarkar’s death “removes from our midst a great figure of contemporary India.” Describing his name as a byword for daring and patriotism, Mrs. Gandhi said Mr. Savarkar was cast in the mould of a classical revolutionary and countless people drew inspiration from him.”

Bombay (now Mumbai) Pradesh Congress Committee president BA Khimji:

“Mr. B. A. Khimji, BPCC president, in a message, said that, although Savarkar radically differed from the Congress, his patriotism and love for the country were beyond doubt. Savarkar sacrificed his all for the sake of the country. India had a lost great pioneer of the freedom movement.”

Former CM Yashwantrao Chavan:

“In his death, the country has lost an old freedom fighter who defied the British rulers and underwent great suffering for the sake of the country.”

Former CM Vasantrao Naik:

“In a message of condolence, Mr. V. P. Naik, Chief Minister, said that was deeply grieved to hear of the sad demise of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Mr. Savarkar represented that generation of courageous and self-sacrificing revolutionaries in our country who fought against British rule. Mr. Naik said Mr. Savarkar was in the forefront of Indian revolutionaries who worked with constant devotion for the freedom of the motherland. “I pay my respectful homage to his memory and send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Mr. Naik said.

Note: All the above mentioned quotations are from the Times of India edition of February 26, 1966.