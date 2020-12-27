Ramdas Athawale Coins New Slogan For COVID-19 Variant As 'Go Corona Go' Becomes Passé

Amid the threat of the new strain of Coronavirus found in the United Kingdom, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has come up with a new slogan "No Corona, Corona No" to ward off the threatening virus. At the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, he had coined the slogan "Go Corona, Corona Go" which he said has worked as the daily fresh load of virus cases have reduced in the country. He had invoked the chant in February to lift the spirits of the people and later in April stated that his slogan had gone global and was chanted across the world. The minister had himself tested positive for the virus in October.

"Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, Corona No'", he stated while speaking with ANI.

He had also asserted on Monday that the vaccines against COVID-19 will be launched in the country within a month or two, after which "the virus will have to go ultimately".

'With NDA and Narendra Modi'

Speaking on the agitation of the farmers against the new farm laws, he said that "repealing the laws is not possible in a democracy, however, to make amendments and improvement in the law is the responsibility of the government and the Parliament."

"The government has said that it is ready to make amendments in the laws where the farmers have problems. So with the meeting ahead on December 29, a way will be out," the Republican Party of India (RPI) said.

When asked about his party's stand at a time when NDA is losing its allies due to the farmers' protests, the Rajya Sabha MP and minister of state for social justice in the Narendra Modi government said, "RPI will never take back support to the NDA. It will remain with NDA and Narendra Modi Ji."

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Singhu border for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmer unions on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the government and have proposed December 29 as the date for the next round of talks to resolve the deadlock over the Centre's three farm laws. The decision was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against the new agriculture laws. However, they have reiterated their demand for a complete withdrawal of the laws.

