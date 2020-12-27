MoS Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary Slams Rahul Gandhi: 'He Knows Nothing About Farming'

Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Kailash Choudhary has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his poetic tweet that he put out on Sunday encouraging the protesting farmers to continue with their agitation against the farm ordinances passed in the parliament.

Responding to a question in that regard while speaking with ANI, Choudhari stated, "Rahul Gandhi is simply adding fuel to the fire and instigating farmers to score political brownie points as there is nothing significant left of him in politics and people of this country have rejected him."

"He (Rahul Gandhi) just talks on Twitter. He neither understands anything about farming nor has he been among farmers to know about farming, but he will simply incite farmers," Choudhary added.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet

'People understand your dual character'

Taking to Twitter, BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday posted a video of Rahul Gandhi speaking in favour of contract farming, in a parliamentary session in 2015.

"What is this magic happening, Rahul Ji? Earlier, what you were advocating, now you are opposing it. You have nothing to do with things that are in the interest of the country or farmer. You just know to do politics. But it is your misfortune that now your hypocrisy will not work. The people and farmers of the country have come to know about your dual character," Nadda tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi flies to Italy

The former Congress president and Wayanad MP, who has been at the helm of the attack against the Centre concerning the farm laws, has flown off to Italy, according to sources. This sudden departure of Rahul Gandhi comes amid the farmers' agitation against the laws, which the Congress has been supporting, despite the same policies being mentioned in their election manifesto in 2019.

Days ago, Rahul Gandhi along with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had submitted a document containing two crore signatures which he claimed are of farmers against the three agrarian laws. However, Republic TV accessed the documents on Thursday and found that there are no contact numbers or address of the farmers that the Congress party claims have signed the documents against farm laws. Gandhi, who has been vehemently opposing the laws, was even invited by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar for a discussion/debate on the farm laws.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmer unions on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the government and have proposed December 29 as the date for the next round of talks to resolve the deadlock over the Centre's three farm laws. The decision was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against the new agriculture laws. However, they have reiterated their demand for complete withdrawal of the laws.

