Ramesh Chennithala Makes 'reprehensible' Remark Over Women Harassment; Opp'n Seeks Apology

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday stoked controversy with his remark, "whether only Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists could harass women." In a press conference, Chennithala was told that a junior health inspector accused of raping a woman who approached for Covid-19 negative certificate was a Congress activist, to which he replied, "Is it written anywhere that only DYFI activists can sexually abuse a woman?"

"You are all spreading lies saying he is a member of NGO association and part of Congress but my information is that he is part of the NGO Union (Left affiliated)," added Ramesh Chennithala.

The CPI(M) criticised the Congress leader’s and sought apologies for humiliating women. "Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala should apologize for making a statement insulting women. No offender who abuses women will have a place in the health department," said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

The CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said, "Chennithala's stance is highly reprehensible and is a challenge to the womanhood as a whole. He should withdraw his statement publicly and apologize to the Kerala community.”

Ramesh Chennithala issues statement

Meanwhile, Chennithala issued a statement saying that he was misinterpreted and was showed in a bad light by pulling out a sentence from the press meet.

"To a question, I tried to say that not only DYFI activists but also NGO union members are sexually abusing women. If you examine my whole press meet, the doubts will be cleared. I just meant to say that women should not be subjected to any kind of violence. It is a common practice for CPM cyber goons and some centers to distort a few sentences from my press conference and to create misunderstanding. This is only part of it,” the Congress leader said.

“The state is widely outraged over the brutal torture of two women COVID-19 patients. This is just a ploy to divert attention from it. I urge you not to fall for the machinations of vested interests," he added.

Recently, a junior health inspector was charged with section 376 of IPC amounting to rape.

(Image credits: PTI)