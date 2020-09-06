COVID Positive Dalit Woman Raped By Ambulance Driver: SC/ST Commission Takes Suo Moto Case

A Hindu Dalit woman who was tested COVID positive has been reported to be sexually abused by the ambulance driver who was transporting her to the COVID First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at Pandalam in Adoor.

The incident took place at Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala on Saturday night. Noufal (29), the 108-service ambulance driver has been taken into custody for his alleged role in the heinous act.

The rape survivor, a 19-year-old woman, as per the chief medical officer of Pathanamthitta Dr A L Sheeja, belongs to Scheduled Caste (SC).

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Pathanamthitta, KG Simon has conveyed that Noufal is a history-sheeter and has been part of multiple crimes under section 308.

The woman was picked up from her home at Kozhenchery late evening on Saturday after she was reported COVID positive. Noufal was assigned to pick up the patient from her home in Kozhenchery and drop to Aswathy Hospital at Pandalam. He was to also drop another 42-year COVID patient at CFLTC in Kozhenchery as well.

After dropping the elder woman, Noufal drove the ambulance to an isolated place in Aranmula and forced himself on her. After the crime, he dropped the woman at the hospital and warned her of dire consequences if she reported the incident. The hospital authorities noticed her distress and that was when the crime committed was revealed by the survivor.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare KK Shailaja termed the crime as “inhuman” and lamented at the unfortunate incident. A string enquiry has been ordered by the health department to find the lapses.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran told media that the Health Minister must take moral responsibility for the incident and resign. He also stated that people with criminal backgrounds are appointed in such jobs after getting a certificate of recommendation from the CPIM party leaders.

Meanwhile, Women's Commission chairperson M C Josephine demanded that strict action should be taken against the accused. She also demanded that the case should be charged against agencies that recruited the driver for Ambulance service 108, without checking criminal background. The commission also stated that COVID patients shouldn't be transported at night.

Republic TV spoke to the chairman of Kerala State SC/ST Commission B S Movoji. "The commission has registered suo motu case against the accused under various sections of SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act," he said. He also stated that the case will be filed by the commission against the hospital authorities for negligence. The commission has sought a report from the District Medical Officer based on which more actions will be taken.

