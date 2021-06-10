Ramesh Pokhriyal Shares Special Message For Google CEO Sundar Pichai On His Birthday

The Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday, June 10 extended birthday wishes to the CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc, Sundar Pichai, via Twitter. Pokhriyal wished good luck, health, and happiness to the CEO and wrote that Sundar Pichai makes "IIT Kharagpur and India proud."

Wishing @SundarPichai, CEO at @Google and Alphabet a very happy birthday! May this year be filled with good luck, good health, and much happiness.

You make @IITKgp and India proud! pic.twitter.com/3DqH0tSh06 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 10, 2021

Sundar Pichai is an inspiration for many Indians. His journey from Madurai to Mountain View inspires netizens, hence, social media is flooded with numerous posts wishing the successful IITian a very Happy Birthday.

Happy birthday to natural born leader and an expensive gem & pride of India #SundarPichai pic.twitter.com/EbFSiXcbmL — Shivi Gour02 (@ShiviGour1) June 10, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday

to the great leader #SundarPichai,

a great role model and inspiration to many. pic.twitter.com/QcoXr8yfSr — Shibin (@ShibinT0) June 10, 2021

Sundar Pichai's journey

Sundar Pichai earned his degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. He later moved to the United States from where he attained an M.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University. Pichai further attained an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

At the early stage of his career, Pichai started working as a Materials Engineer following a short stint at the management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

Sundar Pichai joined Google in 2004 as a product management head for Google's client software products which included Google Chrome, Chrome OS, and Google Drive. In addition, he went on to oversee the development of other applications such as Gmail and Google Maps. In 2010, Pichai announced the new video code VP8 by Google and introduced WebM, a new video format. On March 13, 2013, Pichai added Android to the list of Google products he was working on.

On August 10, 2015, Sundar Pichai was appointed as the new CEO after working as a Product Chief under Larry Page, the then CEO of Google. Pichai was also part of Alphabet Inc.'s formation team from October 24, 2015. Later in 2017, he was appointed to the Alphabet Board of Directors. He became the CEO of Alphabet Inc. in December 2020.

Pichai was included in the list of 100 Most Influential People in Time Magazine from 2016 to 2020.

Sundar Pichai's contribution to India's COVID relief

The Chief Executive Officer of Google, Sundar Pichai back in the month of April when the second wave of COVID-19 hit India with its wrath, contributed an amount of Rs.135 crore to India's COVID relief. The CEO expressed his concern for the devastating situation in India and announced his contribution to the funds of UNICEF and the non-profit Give India for medical supplies, supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information about the deadly virus.

Source- @DRRPNISHANK/Twitter/AP