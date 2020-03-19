Ranvir Shorey Slams MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey For Claiming 'Sunlight Kills Viruses'

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, in a media interaction claimed that sunlight kills coronavirus and if a COVID-19 positive person sits for just 10-15 minutes in the sun, he or she will be cured.

He said, "People should spend at least 15 minutes in the sun. The sunlight provides Vitamin D, improves immunity and also kills such (Coronavirus) viruses."

Hitting out on Choubey's bizarre claims, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey wrote that 'we are doomed'. He also stressed, "It’s not just the #coronavirus alone that will destroy humanity, it’ll be coupled with human stupidity." Shorey concluded by saying, "I have 0 tolerance left for people defending tomfoolery, especially by politicians in power at a time of crisis. #COVID19india" [sic]

#WATCH Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey: People should spend at least 15 minutes in the sun. The sunlight provides Vitamin D, improves immunity and also kills such (#Coronavirus) viruses. pic.twitter.com/F80PX6VOmy — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, in view of the rapid spread of the novel Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will address the nation at 8 pm over issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has reached 182, with a further 255 persons in Iran confirmed to have tested positive. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. A third death was reported in India on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. Earlier, two deaths were reported in Kalaburgi and West Delhi.

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

