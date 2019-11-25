Ratan Tata Shares Heartfelt Post Appealing For Adoption Of Abandoned Dog

Business pioneer Ratan Tata recently took to Instagram to appeal for the adoption of an abandoned dog. The industrialist shared pictures of the 9-month-old labrador, Myra. Along with the pictures, he also shared a link to a form where interest people could fill their details.

In the post-Tata wrote, “Of all the different sufferings that animals today have to go through, my heart truly breaks for the ones that get abandoned by families. I cannot imagine what must go through their minds when one day they have a home, and the next they don’t. The kindness in 9-month-old Myra’s eyes still stays after being abandoned, and I could really use your help in finding her a family. Please don’t be hasty in making this decision, but if you know someone or if you are that someone willing to make her believe in us again, please fill the link in my bio #onehomeatatime”.

As soon as the business magnate shared that post, many of his followers appreciated his work. One of his followers wrote, “Together we can help out furry friends a better life. Please help. Love and respect”. Another follower wrote, “You are such an inspiration. May you continue to touch the lives around you. Best wishes”. One Instagram user wrote, “Sir someone like you can definitely get people to work on policymaking for pet ownership and sustainable habitat and coexistence of strays within cities. Please do give it a thought and help the voiceless who are born with love and die without compassion”.

Tata's fondness for dogs

Ratan Tata's fondness for dogs is not new as he often shares posts and pictures depicting the same. A few weeks back Tata also wished his German Shepherd Titi on his 14th birthday. In his Instagram post, he mentioned his love for dogs and how much he respects people who strive for the welfare of their dogs. In the post, Tata wrote, “Today would be the 14th birthday of my late dog, Tito. I still come home to two kind souls and meet so many others in and around the office. While few have the comfort of families, many struggles on the streets, and yet somehow, their affection remains the same. Those of you who strive for the welfare of the voiceless, truly have my respect”.

