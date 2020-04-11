Ratan Tata Debunks Fake News Circulating His Opinion On COVID's Impact On India's Economy

Clearing the air about a piece of fake news being circulated under Ratan Tata's name, Chairman Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus Tata Sons categorically stated that it was neither written by him nor had he said it anywhere. A news piece doing rounds on social media and WhatsApp claimed to have been authored by Ratan Tata himself, speaks about the role of motivation and the impact of the same on the economy of the country amid the COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, Ratan Tata debunked the fake news and stated that any communication from his end would be done so only through his official channels. Further, he urged the people to remain safe and asked them to verify media circulated on social media platforms.

Ratan Tata debunks fake news

This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 11, 2020

'In the face of crisis, let's stand together'

In a statement issued by Tata Trusts said Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus Tata Sons, has committed Rs 500 crore towards the manufacturing of personal protective equipment, respiratory systems, testing kits, setting up modular treatment facilities and training of health workers. "The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race... At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," Rata Tata tweeted along with a statement. On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set up a fund, PM-CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund). The PM said that the fund was launched as people from all walks of life expressed desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19.

