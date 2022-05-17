Ratan Tata Cautions People About Fake Facebook Page In His Name, Vows To Take Legal Action

Industrialist Ratan Tata has cautioned people about a Facebook page that is scamming people using the name of his colleagues. The former Tata Group chairman said that the Facebook page named "Ratan Tata Foundation" is fake and even announced to take legal action in the matter. Tata shared a screenshot of the Facebook page on his Instagram stories and wrote, "This is to let you know about this fraudulent page that has been scamming innocent citizens using the names of my colleagues for money in exchange for help."

In his Instagram story, Ratan Tata said that they do not accept funds in any form. He even urged his Instagram followers to report the Facebook page and added that they will take legal action against the Facebook page which has been scamming people. Ratan Tata added a link to the Facebook page which is currently showing temporarily unavailable. The Facebook page 'Ratan Tata Foundation' is listed as a 'Charitable Organization' and it featured an image of Ratan Tata as the cover picture and profile picture. In the last slide of his Instagram stories, he even asked his followers to verify the authenticity of pages and companies by writing to talktous@tatatrusts.org. It is to mention here that Tata Trusts is the philanthropic organisation of the Tata Group. Take a look at the Instagram stories shared by Ratan Tata:

Ratan Tata clarifies about fake article

It is not the first time that Ratan Tata has reported fake news on his social media account. Earlier in 2020, an article attributed to his name had been circulated on social media platforms. However, Ratan Tata took to his official Twitter handle to clarify that he had neither written that post nor said anything like that. He had urged people to verify media circulated on social networking sites and Whatsapp. In the tweet, Ratan Tata said, "This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care."

This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 11, 2020

Image: PTI