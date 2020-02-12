Ratan Tata Reveals He 'Fell In Love And Almost Got Married In LA'

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata recently opened up about his life and said that 'it was in Los Angeles that he fell in love and almost got married'. In a recent exclusive Facebook post by Humans of Bombay, Tata opened up about his life in LA after his college. However, he also mentioned that he had to move back to India as his grandmother wasn't keeping too well and the person he wanted to marry, her parents 'weren't okay' with her making the move because of the 1962 Indo-China war.

The Indian philanthropist further also mentioned that after completing his graduation from Cornell University in the United States he had landed a job at an architecture firm in LA, where he worked for two years and owned his own car and loved his job. However, he further also mentioned that he came back to visit his grandmother and thought that the person he wanted to marry would also come back with him but the Indo-china war changed everything and the relationship also fell apart. In the post, Tata also talked about his relationship with his grandmother and his father and how he and his brother also faced some repercussions because of his parent's divorce.

READ: Ratan Tata's Classy Help To Under-fire Fan Who Called Him 'Chhotu' Is Winning The Internet

Tata said, “After college, I landed a job at an architecture firm in LA, where I worked for two years. It was a great time -- the weather was beautiful, I had my own car and I loved my job. It was in LA that I fell in love and almost got married”.

READ: Here's The Friend That Ratan Tata Looks Forward To Meeting Every Day In Office

He further added, “But at the same time I had made the decision to move back at least temporarily since I had been away from my grandmother who wasn’t keeping too well for almost 7 years. So I came back to visit her and thought that the person I wanted to marry would come to India with me, but because of the 1962 Indo-China war her parent’s weren’t okay with her making the move anymore, and the relationship fell apart”.

READ: Ratan Tata Celebrates 1 Million Followers On Instagram With An Adorable Post

Tata's relationship with his father

In the long Facebook post, Ratan Tata further opened about his relationship with his father who was 'quite upset' with him at a point in his life. He even mentions that it is difficult now to mention who was right and who was wrong, but he recalls how he wanted to learn how to play the violin but his father insisted on piano, or how he wanted to go to an American college but his father insisted on British college. However, there was a 'fair bit of rancour', as Tata switched his specialization and graduated with a degree in architecture even though he was enrolled in an engineering college. He further credited his grandmother for managing to study at Cornell University in the United States.

READ: Narayana Murthy Touching Ratan Tata's Feet The "Biggest Moment In Corporate History"

READ: Ratan Tata Was To Post His Dashing Pic On Wednesday, Then Learnt Of 'Throwback Thursday'