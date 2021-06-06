Ratan Tata's Tweet On Environment Day Attracts Huge Praise; Here's What He Said

Tata Group's Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, on World Environment Day expressed his thoughts for an 'Indian environment' which included fresh air, clean water, nutritious food with no one left hungry and better healthcare for everyone. He urged citizens to have this as a 'priority' and posted the message on his official social media accounts including Twitter and Instagram. The post that was shared on the afternoon of Saturday has racked up over 155.7K likes and over 22.7K shares on Twitter. Meanwhile, on Instagram, the post has received over 696K likes and more than 6000 comments so far.

Tata who is known for sharing conscious messages with citizens, this time has spoken about issues related to the environment. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Earth Day, the 88-year-old philanthropist in a note of appreciation for volunteers, innovators and organizations working for the environment, asserted, "They deserve all our support and help, as does the earth."

"They deserve all our support and help, as does the earth, a place common to us all," he had added.

World Environment Day

On June 5, World Environment Day is celebrated worldwide and serves as the primary platform for the United Nations in raising awareness and promoting action for environmental protection. It has provided a venue for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, global warming, human overpopulation, sustainable consumption, and wildlife crime since its establishment in 1974. Here's a wide list of World Environment Day slogans to spread awareness about the day.

World Environment Day 2021- 'Ecosystem Restoration'

This year the theme of the World Environment Day is 'Ecosystem Restoration' which will focus on saving existing natural ecosystems and building new ones. Pakistan is set to be the global host for 2021 World Environment Day. On this day, the United Nations also launched their UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Each year of World Environment Day has a specific theme. Previous years' themes include discussions on topics like biodiversity, air pollution, plastic pollution. In 1972, the United Nations Assembly had first established World Environment Day with the theme of 'Only One Earth'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation on the occasion with India's this year's theme "promotion of biofuels for a better environment".