Former MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar Appointed As India's Next Ambassador To Finland

The current Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Finland. He has also served as the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. Earlier, Vani Rao was in charge was the Ambassador of India to Finland.

Raveesh Kumar has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Finland. He is presently the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/bWpS6t9Kvg — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Read: IndiGo CEO apprises passengers of safety measures, says airlines 'safest mode of travel'

Earlier in April this year, Kumar had officially "passed on the baton" to Anurag Srivastava after 33 months serving in the high-profile MEA spokesperson post. Anurag Srivastava was previously the Indian ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union. He is from the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) batch of 1999 and has also served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva. Before taking up his assignment as ambassador to Ethiopia, he had headed the Finance Division of MEA which is tasked to administer the ministry’s annual budget of about US $2 billion. Along with it, he has also headed the political wing at the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

Read: IMF ropes in former RBI guv Raghuram Rajan to COVID-19 related external advisory group

About Raveesh Kumar

The 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service Officer (IFS) Raveesh Kumar had started his career at the Indian Mission in Jakarta. He was later posted in Thimphu and London. Previously, he has worked in Delhi and has looked after the East Asia Desk. Later, he has also been posted in Frankfurt as Consul General of India. Further, he was the youngest appointed official MEA Spokesperson.

Read: BREAKING: Anurag Srivastava takes over as MEA spokesperson as Raveesh Kumar 'passes baton'

Read: Indian who tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran has died: Ministry of External Affairs