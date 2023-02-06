Ravi Shankar Prasad Flays Congress For Eulogising Kargil Conspirator Pervez Musharraf

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his remark over former Pakistan President and Chief of Army Staff Pervez Musharraf, who died on February 5 in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

Tharoor’s condolence tweet after the demise of former Pakistani President Musharraf triggered a series of accusations and criticism.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote, "Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of a Rare Disease": once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un & found him smart, engaging, & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP"

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded by adding that Tharoor's statement "best reflects the Cong".

Union Minister Chandrasekhar called out the grand old party on Twitter for applauding someone who "inflicted terror, a backstabbing conflict, and tortured our soldiers in violation of every international law."

That a former Cong Foreign Min (a party that refused to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas till 2010) wud think that a Pak General who inflicted terror, a back stabbing conflict n tortured our Soldiers in violatn of every Intl law, wud be a "force for peace" - best describes Cong. https://t.co/uo5gRu9AYQ — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) February 5, 2023

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned Tharoor and called him out for ‘Pak Parasti,' (Worshipping Pakistan).

Pervez Musharraf- architect of Kargil, dictator, accused of heinous crimes - who considered Taliban & Osama as “brothers” & “heroes” - who refused to even take back bodies of his own dead soldiers is being hailed by Congress! Are you surprised? Again, Congress ki pak parasti! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/I7NnLRRUZM — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 5, 2023

Congress leader Tharoor responded to the opposition's criticism. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “"I was raised in an India where you are expected to speak kindly of people when they die. Musharraf was an implacable enemy and was responsible for Kargil but he did work for peace w/India, in his own interest, 2002-2007. He was no friend but he saw strategic benefit in peace, as did we."