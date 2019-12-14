Raviteja Quits JSP, Calls Pawan Kalyan 'A Dangerous Divisive Force'

Jana Sena Party politburo member Raju Raviteja has resigned and has levelled serious allegations against party chief Pawan Kalyan. He alleged that, Pawan Kalyan has become a 'dangerous divisive force'.

On Friday, the party accepted the resignation of Raju Raviteja and the party chief wished him well for his future.In a press note, Raviteja said, "I will not have any connection with Pawan Kalyan or Jana Sena Party... I am the first general secretary of the party and played a crucial role in creating the constitution for the party."

The poiltburo member added, "Now I am a politburo member of the party. I accepted this position despite my will, for the sake of Pawan Kalyan. However, I will not work with Pawan Kalyan anymore. I will have no connection with him or JSP."

Within a few hours of resignation, Pawan Kalyan accepted Raviteja's resignation and said that earlier also he had quit the party by putting similar allegations.

Pawan Kalyan said, "The resignation of politburo member of Jana Sena Party Raviteja has been accepted. We respect his concerns and opinions about the party. Earlier also he had left the party with the same concern and rejoined. I pray to Goddess Jaganmatha to shower her blessings on his family. Jai Hind."

Raju Raviteja was one of the founding members of the party. He has worked as an adviser for Pawan Kalyan for many years.

About Jana Sena Party

Jana Sena Partry is a regional party based in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It was formed by Telugu Superstar Pawan Kalyan in 2014. In the 2019 Assembly elections party allied with Bahujan Samaj Party and left parties but succeeded to win only one seat out of 175 in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan contested from two seats and lost. In General elections 2019, the party failed to win any seats.

