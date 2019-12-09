Pawan Kalyan Deeply Saddened As Andhra Man Dies In Queue To Buy Onions

Spiralling prices of onion in the country have become the talk of the town, with some markets selling it between Rs. 120-150 per kg. In an unfortunate incident, a 55-year-old man fainted while standing in a queue for vegetables at the Gudivada Rytu Bazaar in Andhra Pradesh. Onions were available at a subsidized rate for the people with government authorized identiry card. The man identified as Sambaiah died after suffering a cardiac arrest, said police.

Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu protests against rising prices of onions in State

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter handle and wrote that he was deeply saddened reading this news. He also shared a couple of videos of people rushing to get their hands on the onions in the market. He wrote: "I am deeply saddened by the death of Sri Sambi Reddy who was waiting in the queue to purchase onions. Inefficient administration of Sri Jagan Reddy has escalated this crisis."

Why not YCP Govt not using the Grama volunteers to door deliver onions at Rs.25 per kilo and ease the suffering of people from standing in long lines. And if you want please name the scheme as ‘Jagan Anna Vullipaya Padhakam. !!’ pic.twitter.com/eEwxpYa8Qt — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) December 9, 2019

Collosal failure of AP Civil supplies & marketing ministry. When YCP focus is on demolition& kicking out investors from the state, then this is what happens to the common man. pic.twitter.com/k36lOGR7Ir — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) December 9, 2019

"It is true that Sambaiah fainted in the rytu bazar, and while on his way to the hospital he died of a heart attack. His family members told that he is already a heart patient. Kin of the deceased took the body with them. No case has been registered," told Gudivada two town police station Sub Inspector over the phone to ANI. Deputy Director of Marketing, Diwakar said: "Today a mishap took place here in Gudivada. Actually, he is an aged person, and already he was a heart patient, he was operated and a stent was fixed. He just entered the queue and hardly after five minutes in the queue he fainted. He was taken to hospital, and the doctors confirmed his death."

"The price of onion is Rs 100 to Rs 200 per kg in the open markets. In this wake the state government took initiative, they procured onions and is being sold at Rs 25 in all rytu bazars. Balance amount is being borne by the government as a subsidy," Diwakar added.

ABOUT THE ISSUE

Besides, Andhra Pradesh several other states have been hit by the price hike. West Bengal is one of those states where the price of onions that has been hit by the price hike, however, the onions transported from Nashik are said to give a relief in the prices in West Bengal. Onion traders in Nashik have assured their Posta counterpart in West Bengal of increasing the supply gradually. Prices have shot up due to the huge shortage of onion in the last three to four months following heavy rain in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the main growing regions, which affected crops.

(With inputs from agencies)