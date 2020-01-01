RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Launches Mobile Application MANI To Aid Visually Challenged

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has launched a mobile application to aid the visually challenged persons. The application MANI (Mobile Aided Note Identifier) can identify the Indian currency notes and gives details of the denominations to the visually challenged people. The note is required to be placed in front of the mobile camera, the app identifies the denomination based on the captured image and gives audio and non-sonic notification intimating the currency note denomination to the user. The app is available free on the Android platform Play store as well as the IOS platform App store.

READ | Non-subsidised LPG Hiked By Rs 19, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Goes Up By 2.6%

READ | RBI Asks Large UCBs To Constitute Board Of Management

RBI sensitive to the challenges faced by visually impaired

The Reserve Bank of India had said while scouting for a vendor to develop the mobile application that the central bank has been sensitive to the challenges faced by the visually challenged in conducting their day to day business with Indian banknotes.

The mobile app will be able to identify the denomination of notes of Mahatma Gandhi Series and Mahatma Gandhi (New) series by capturing the image of the notes placed in front of the mobile camera, the RBI had said while inviting bids from tech firms to develop the app.

READ | History Behind, Das-led RBI Charts New Trails Sans Acrimony

About 80 lakh blind or visually impaired in the country

The app will also generate "audio notification" intimating the currency note denomination to the user if the image is captured correctly, else intimating the user to try again in case the image is not readable. There are about 80 lakh blind or visually impaired people in the country, who are likely to benefit from the initiative of the central bank.

It was reported earlier that the Application would be used offline, which means an internet connection would not be required for the mobile application which would help visually impaired people identify currency notes.

As many as 16 vendors had shown interest in developing the mobile phone-based application and five had made to the final ranking, said an RBI document. At present, banknotes in the denominations of Rs 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 2,000 are in circulation, besides Re 1 notes issued by the Centre.

(With agency inputs)

READ | RBI Blasts CRAs For Allowing 'rating Shopping' To Large Borrowers