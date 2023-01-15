'Ready To Tackle Contingencies Along LAC': Army Chief Sends Strong Message On Army Day

Speaking at the Army Day Parade in Bengaluru on Sunday, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that for the first time, the Army Day Parade, which used to be held in New Delhi since its inception in 1949, kicked off in Bengaluru at Parade Ground, MEG.

Gen Pande emphasised that the Army has maintained a strong defence posture at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is ready to tackle any contingency.

“In the northern border areas, the situation has been normal and through established protocols & existing mechanisms, necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace. Maintaining a strong defence posture at LAC, we are ready to tackle any contingency,” he said.

Ceasefire violations close to LOC brought down: Pande

He also stressed how ceasefire violations in the border regions close to the Line of Control had significantly decreased. The army chief did, however, emphasise that terror infrastructures are still in place across the border without specifically mentioning Pakistan.

“Ceasefire continues at LOC in western border areas & ceasefire violations have been brought down. But across the border, terror infrastructure still remains. Our counter-infiltration grid is continuously foiling the infiltration from there,” he said.

The Army commander also addressed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that the people there have rejected violence and have eagerly welcomed the positive reforms by the government.

“Improvements have been seen in the areas inside J&K. The local population has rejected violence, and welcoming positive changes, enthusiastically participated in all govt initiatives,” he said.

Regarding the security situation in the northeastern region, Gen. Pande stated that the Indian Army had a significant impact in lowering the level of violence and convincing rebels to abandon their violent tactics.

PM’s wishes to Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his warm wishes to the soldiers, veterans, and their families, stating that every Indian would always be appreciative of their service.

“On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis,” he tweeted.