CSA Appoints Former Proteas All-rounder Jacques Kallis As Batting Consultant

Taking some major steps towards resolving woes of Cricket South Africa (CSA), the board on Wednesday, December 18, appointed former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis as the Proteas's batting consultant for the home summer. The Proteas will soon host England for a 4-match Test series beginning with the Boxing Day Test on December 26. The Test series will also be followed by three ODIs and three T20s. Apart from Kallis' appointment as the batting consultant, former bowler and Bangladesh bowling coach, Charl Langeveldt has also been appointed as the bowling consultant. This comes after former skipper, Graeme Smith was appointed the director of CSA and Mark Boucher was named the head coach of the side till 2023. With Kallis and Langeveldt being called upon in the team management, the Proteas management now consists of five former South Africa players.

Lungi Ngidi to miss England series

The squad against England features six uncapped players who will be eager to shine on home soil. Australia's premier pacer, Lungi Ngidi will, however, miss the Test series owing to a ‘significant Grade 1 hamstring muscle tear’ which he sustained while warming up with his side Tshwane Spartans before the MSL playoff against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants. The six uncapped players inducted into the squad include Dane Paterson, Pieter Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius and Rudi Second for the first two Tests. Ace batsman Faf du Plessis will continue to lead the Proteas side against England whereas number two on the ICC test rankings Kagiso Rabada will lead the pace attack.

'Our confidence is a bit down'

Head coach Mark Boucher on Sunday, December 15, stated that he had been involved with a South African side that has witnessed some tough times and one of the toughest times was the Hansie Cronje saga and right after that they beat Australia. Boucher added that he thinks the team now stands a good chance of turning their fortunes around but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. Boucher said, "They (England) have been saying a lot of things in the media and I have a message for them: Beware a wounded buffalo, especially in Africa." "Our confidence is a bit down, but there’s a wealth of knowledge in this country that can get utilized. We have got the talent and potential with us, it just needs to be harnessed. The players also need to be given the space to try and perform their best” Boucher added.

