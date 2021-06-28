Reimann Hypothesis: Indian Math Wiz Claims He Cracked 'unsolvable' 161-yr-old Equation

A Hyderabad mathematical physicist Dr Kumar Eswaran has claimed to have found the solution to the Reimann Hypothesis, a millennium problem in mathematics. Dr Eswaran told a newspaper that it was waiting for proof for 161 years.

What is Riemann Hypothesis?

As per reports, Riemann Hypothesis, which is one of the top 10 unsolved mathematical problems, was designated as a millennium problem in 2000, with a reward of $1 million from Clay Mathematics Institute, Oxford, England, for anyone who could solve it. The solution of the Riemann Hypothesis will allow algorithms to be processed faster.

In an interview with a newspaper, Dr. Eswaran claimed that in 2016 he first gave proof for the formula improved by the mathematician Georg Friedrich Bernhard Riemann in the 1800s and he had allegedly put it on the web for open review and downloads after working on it for about six weeks. He also claimed that during 2018-19, he apparently gave several lectures on the proof.

The Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) of Hyderabad said in a release that they had formed a committee to check the claims of Dr Eswaran and found the solution to be true.

According to a report, an open review of the proof was conducted for a year from February 2020 to conclude that Dr Eswaran had indeed proved the Riemann Hypothesis by an expert committee of scientists which included Dr T. Ramasami, former secretary, Union ministry of science and technology, Prof. P. Narasimha Reddy, executive director, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, Prof. M. Seetharaman, former professor and chair, department of theoretical physics, University of Madras, Prof. V. Srinivasan, former professor and dean, School of Physics, UoH, Prof. K. Srinivasa Rao, former senior professor, Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, Prof. M. D. Srinivas, Senior Fellow, Centre for Policy Studies, Prof. Vinayak Eswaran, department of mechanical and aerospace engineering, IIT Hyderabad, and Dr Adindla Suma, associate professor, department of computer science, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology.

Math experts have said that solving the hypothesis could open the doors for the use of primes in cryptography, and also impact the number theory, said reports.