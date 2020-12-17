Relaxation On Conditions Of Onion Imports Into India Extended Till 31st January 2021

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Thursday extended the relaxation on the import of onions in India to counter high market prices. Under this, relaxations have been announced on the condition of fumigation and additional declaration on Phytosanitary Certificate for imports up to January 31, 2021. The relaxation, however, will be subject to certain conditions.

As per an official release, "Consignments of imported onions that arrive in Indian port without fumigation and such endorsement on the PSC, would be fumigated in India by the importer through an accredited treatment provider. The consignment would be inspected thoroughly by quarantine officials and released only if found free from pests and diseases of concern to India."

Relaxation on conditions of import of onions into India to counter high market prices extended up to 31st January, 2021



Relaxation only on onions meant for consumption, subject to certain conditions



In addition to this, if the consignment is found to have smut or dry rot, the particular container will be rejected and deported. "In case of stem and bulbs nematode or onion maggot being detected, these should be eliminated through fumigation and the consignments released without additional inspection fee," it added.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has announced that an undertaking will be mandatory in which importers assure that the onions will be used only for consumption and not for propagation. Onions for consumption will therefore not be subjected to the four times additional inspection fee for non-compliance of conditions.

In October, while addressing the issue of the rising onion prices, the Food Minister Piyush Goyal said that the government on September 14 banned the export of onions. He announced that the government had, in turn, begun importing onions. The Centre is also taking steps to monitor potato prices.

