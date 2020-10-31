Food Minister Piyush Goyal Announces Increase In Paddy Procurement, Halts Onion Exports

Food Minister Piyush Goyal in a virtual briefing on Friday said that the Food Corporation of India and the state agencies will procure a record quantity of 742 Lakh Metric Tonnes of paddy during this Kharif season. Piyush Goyal said last year, only 627 Lakh Metric Tonnes paddy was procured. 'The number of purchase centres for Kharif 2020-21 have also been increased from 30,709 to 39,122,' he added.

Addressing Media at a Press Conferencehttps://t.co/qa0uBjig10 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 30, 2020

Govt procures record quantity of paddy this year

During the virtual briefing, Food Minister informed that the government has advanced the procurement season to September 26 due to the early arrival of paddy in the market. While appreciating the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing support prices, Goyal said that in the last five years, the production of pulses has also gone up. The government is working on a 'twin-track' to boost domestic production and to ensure that all the consumers get the pulses at the right price, he added.

The Minister informed that pulses including Moong, Urad, and Tur have been supplied from buffer stocks to different States and Union territories. Goyal said that 2 Lakh Metric Tonne of Tur from the buffer stock will be disposed of through the open market sale in the upcoming 15 days.

The Union Minister also highlighted that despite the lockdown, there has been no shortage of food grains throughout the country. 'Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, food was given to nearly 80 crore people,' he added.

'Govt bans onion export'

किसानों को प्याज के बीज की कमी ना हो, इसलिये उसके निर्यात पर रोक लगा दी गयी है।



उपभोक्ताओं को किफायती दामों पर प्याज मिले, इसके लिये बफर स्टॉक से राज्य सरकारों को, व Open Market Sale में अभी तक लगभग 36,000 मीट्रिक टन प्याज दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/8Du9uV8p1W — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 30, 2020

While speaking upon the rising prices of onion, the Food Minister said that the government on September 14 banned the export of onions. Under certain conditions, the government has also begun importing onions. Goyal said, 'So far 7,000 tonnes of onions have arrived in the country and over 25,000 tonnes are expected to arrive before Diwali.' To ensure that there is no shortage of onions in the country, the government has also banned the seed export. Goyal said NAFED has given over 36,000 Metric Tonnes of onion from the buffer stock to State Governments and in the open market sale. He added that the government is taking steps to moderate potato prices as well.

Goyal who is also the Minister of Railways informed that the Railway is going to provide Kisan Rail for transportation of apples from Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The Railway Minister also added that the farmers of the country have faith in PM Narendra Modi and they are happy with the recently introduced farm laws.

