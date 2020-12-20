Reliance Industries To Build World's Largest Zoo In Gujarat's Jamnagar On 280 Acres Land

Behemoth conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is going to develop the world's largest zoo in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Permission has been granted by both the central and state governments. After getting approval from both the governments, RIL will start working on this project on 280 acres of land.

Project delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL says that the project was delayed due to the pandemic. However, now it is most likely to get completed in 2 years. As per details uploaded on the Central Zoo Authority, the mega zoo will be known as 'Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom'.

As per reports, RIL Director (Corporate Affairs) Parmil Nathwani said, "We have started work on this project. This zoo will be the world's largest zoo."

He added, "The zoo is going to be even larger than the zoo located in Singapore. It will be made in about 300 acres of land." He said that in the coming days, animals of several species will be kept here. The Singapore zoo he spoke of is spread over 69 acres.

Centre has approved the project

"The Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted along with the Master (Layout) Plan for the proposed establishment of the Greens Zoological Rescue and the Rehabilitation Kingdom at Jamnagar, Gujarat by Reliance Industries Limited was approved by the 33rd Meeting of the Central Zoo Authority held on February 12, 2019," the Central Zoo Authority website states.

'Animals from all around the world'

Animals from all over the country and the world like the Bengal Tiger, Orangutan, African Lion, Cheetah, Jaguar, Indian Wolf, Asiatic Lion, Pygmy Hippo, Lemur, Fishing Cat, Sloth Bear, Malayan Tapir, Gorilla, Zebra, Giraffe, African elephant and Komodo Dragon are expected to be part of the largest zoo.

(With PTI Inputs)