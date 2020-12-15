PM Modi In Gujarat; Will Lay Foundation Stones Of Mega Desalination & Renewables Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Dhordo in Kutch, Gujarat, and lay the foundation stone of several development projects in the state. "These projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park and a fully automated milk processing and packaging plant," read the release by PM Modi's Office.

READ | BJP Ally Beniwal Joins Farmers Protest In Rajasthan

PM Modi in Gujarat to lay Foundation Stones of several projects

Outlining further details of the Prime Minister's visit to Gujarat, the release said that during this visit, PM Modi will visit the White Rann and will also attend a cultural program. Stating that Gujarat is harnessing its vast coastline, PMO said that the state is taking a significant step towards transforming seawater to portable drinking water with the upcoming Desalination Plant at Mandvi, Kutch. "This desalination Plant, with 10 crore litre per day capacity (100 MLD), will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing Narmada Grid, Sauni network and treated water-waste infrastructure," the release added.

READ | 'Inspired By Bharathiyar's Vision, Centre Keen On Women-led Development': PM Modi

PMO's release read, "It will be an important milestone for sustainable and affordable water resource harvesting in the country. Nearly 8 lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus to upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham. It is one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides those at Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (30 MLD)."

READ | PM Modi Thanks Assam On BTC Poll Results, Says 'NDA Is Committed To Serving Northeast'

The Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in the district of Kutch in Gujarat will be the country's largest renewable energy generation park. This energy park will lead to the generation of renewable energy to the tune of 30 GW. Spread over 72,600 hectares of land, the park will have a dedicated hybrid park zone for wind and solar energy storage, as well as an exclusive zone for wind park activities.

PM Modi in Gujarat will also lay the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch. The plant will cost Rs 121 crores and will have the capacity to process 2 lakh litres of milk per day.

(Image: PTI)

READ | TN Farmers Protest, Express Solidarity To Ryots' Day Long Fast