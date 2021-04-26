Reliance Foundation Scales Up COVID-19 Operations In Mumbai, To Provide 775 Beds For Free

Reliance Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd has scaled up its operations to fight against the devastating second wave of COVID-19. Reliance Foundation announced that it is taking significant initiatives in cooperation with the Maharashtra Government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

To address the growing needs of COVID management in the city and strengthen the Government’s fight against the pandemic, Reliance will make arrangements for 875 beds in Mumbai to assist the financial capital of the country in its fight against the virulent wave of COVID-19. Out of the 875, treatment of patients in 775 beds will be borne by Reliance Foundation.

Initiatives by Reliance Foundation in Mumbai

Create, commission, and manage 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that will be made operational in phases from May 15, 2021.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will take over, from May 1, the management and operations of nearly 550-beds ward, which is currently operational.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will operate and manage nearly a total of 650 beds for COVID patients.

A team of more than 500 frontline workers comprising doctors, nurses and nonmedical professionals will be deployed round-the-clock to oversee the medical management of the patients.

The entire expenditure for the project – comprising ICU beds and monitors, ventilators, and medical equipment – and the operational cost for the 650 beds will be borne by Reliance Foundation.

ICU bed capacity augmented at Seven Hills Hospital to a total of 125 beds including 45 ICU beds.

All the COVID patients in NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital will be treated absolutely free.

Reliance supplies 700 MT oxygen to states

Speaking on the initiatives by Reliance Foundation, Chairperson Nita Ambani said, “Reliance Foundation has always been at the forefront of service to our nation and it is our duty to support India’s relentless fight against the pandemic. Our doctors and frontline healthcare staff have worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will be managing 775 beds across the city of Mumbai.”

“We are also providing 700 MT of Oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli completely free of cost. This is being expanded even further. In these trying times for India and the city of Mumbai, as fellow Indians, we remain steadfast in our commitment to do whatever it takes to serve our people. Corona Haarega, India Jeetega!”, Nita Ambani added.

Last year, Reliance launched 'Anna Seva', the world’s largest food distribution program providing 5.5 crore meals, according to a statement by the philanthropic organisation. According to the statement, Reliance Foundation supported the setting up of a new COVID care facility at Spandan Holistic Mother-And Child Care Hospital in Deonar in Mumbai. Moreover, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has set up an exclusive 10-bed dialysis centre in HBT Trauma Hospital, Mumbai in collaboration with BMC, the statement added.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.