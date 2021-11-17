Renowned Sri Lankan Dancer Vajira Chitrasena Conferred Upon Padma Shri Award

Colombo, Nov 17 (PTI) Indian on Wednesday honoured renowned Sri Lankan artist Dr Vajira Chitrasena with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, for her contributions in the field of dance, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

Chitrasena, 89, and late professor Indra Dassanayake are among the two eminent Sri Lankan personalities who were conferred with the Padma Shri for their seminal contributions in the field of dance and literature, Education respectively, the Indian High Commission here said in a statement.

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay conferred the award to Dr Chitrasena at a ceremony held here in the presence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, while Dassanayake’s daughter had received the award for her in New Delhi itself.

“It may be recalled that on November 08, 2021, a ‘Padma Awards Investiture Ceremony’ was held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi at which the President of India presented the Padma awards to the awardees for the year 2020…Two eminent personalities from Sri Lanka, Dr. Vajira Chitrasena and Late Prof. Indra Dassanayake were conferred with the ‘Padma Shri’ for their seminal contributions in the field of dance, and literature and Education respectively,” the statement said.

Dr Chitrasena is a veteran traditional dancer, choreographer and teacher. For her achievements, she has been adorned with one of Sri Lanka’s highest national awards ‘Deshabandu’, among many others.

“Dr. Chitrasena’s unique contributions to enriching India-Sri Lanka relations through the promotion of dance and blending the art forms of both countries, especially Kandyan and Odissi have been honoured with the ‘Padma Shri’. Since Dr Chitrasena could not travel to India to accept the ‘Padma Shri’, the High Commission of India facilitated the handing over of the award at Colombo,” the statement said.

On the other hand, the second recipient of the prestigious award Late Prof. Dassanayake was a renowned Professor of Hindi at Kelaniya University.

She had a close association with India as she was born in India and was an alumnus of the University of Lucknow.

Her daughter, Vathsala Dassanayake Ishtaweera received the ‘Padma Shri’ at New Delhi from President Kovind.

Recognition of the personal accomplishments of Dr Chitrasena and Late Prof Dassanayake by the Government of India attests to the abiding cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka, the statement said.

Through their pioneering contributions, Dr. Chitrasena and Prof. Dassanayake have been instrumental in further strengthening the people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka.

“It may be recalled that, Mr. W.D. Amaradeva, Sri Lanka’s celebrated music maestro, was conferred ‘Padma Shri’ in the year 2002, an Indian High Commission release said,” the statement said.