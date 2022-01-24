Republic Day 2022: Why Is January 26 Celebrated As Republic Day? All You Need To Know

Republic Day 2022: Every year, India celebrates January 26 as Republic Day because it was on this day that the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950 and India became a sovereign nation free from British rule. The day is celebrated as a national holiday, and the major attraction of Republic Day is the parade, which begins at Rajpath in Delhi and ends at India Gate.

This year, the nation will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day. In wake of the COVID pandemic, the government has made certain changes. This year the parades have been shortened and the number of troops in marching contingents in the parade has been limited to 96 from 144. The government has also imposed other COVID-related measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Republic Day History

In the year 1950, the Indian Constitution became the supreme law of the country, and the Government of India Act of 1935, imposed by the British government, was removed. After India gained its freedom from the British Monarchy, the Constituent Assembly of India was elected to create the Constitution of India. The Constitution of India was passed and adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. The Drafting Committee that made the Constitution of India was headed by Dr. BR Ambedkar, K.M. Munshi, Muhammed Saadullah, N Madhava Rao, and Gopala Swami Ayyangar, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, was the president of the Drafting Committee.

Republic Day Significance: Why is January 26 celebrated as Republic Day?

The Indian Constitution is one of the longest and the world's second-largest active constitutions. It lays down the procedure, duties, powers, directive principles of the government and fundamental rights of Indian citizens. January 26 holds a significant value in Indian history because it gives Indian citizens the power to choose their own government in a democratic way. The nation celebrates this day as the national holiday for the establishment of the Indian Constitution. On this day, across all the states, various functions are organised by the state government and schools, colleges also conduct various events.

Republic Day 2022 Celebration

Like every year, this year too, Republic Day will be celebrated on a grand scale in the National Capital. The major attraction of the celebration is the parade held at Rajpath, which displays the multi-hued image of the country's rich cultural heritage and military prowess. The President of India, who is also the head of the Indian Armed Forces, pays tribute to the fallen soldiers of the country who fought for freedom on different occasions. The President of India also gives bravery awards to military personnel, citizens, and children for showing courage in the face of adversity. Before the beginning of the event, the Prime Minister of India pays respect to the martyrs and lays a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. The Prime Minister also addresses the nation from the Red Fort.