Republic Day 2023 Parade Showcases India's Diversity, Military Prowess & 'Nari Shakti'

India witnessed a grand parade at Kartavya Path on the occasion of 74th Republic Day in New Delhi as it was on this day that the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The day began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial where he paid homage to the fallen heroes and penned his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book.

Following this, President Droupadi Murmu along with her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El–Sisi arrived at Kartavya Path and was received by Prime Minister Modi. The parade began after the national flag was unfurled and a 21-gun salute was presented by the 871 Field Regiment.

India's military might showcased by marching contingents

The winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra opened the parade by marching down the Kartavya Path

For the first time, the Egyptian military contingent led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy consisting of 144 soldiers marched down the path.

Following this, the 61st Cavalry, the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world with the motto 'Ashva Shakti Yashobal'.

Mechanised Infantry Regiment, commanded by Capt Harshdeep Singh Sohi, was the next to follow after the advanced light helicopters fly past.

The Combined Band of Armoured Corps Centre & School, Parachute Regimental Centre, and Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, comprising 100 musicians, were the next to follow.

Punjab Regiment led by Capt Aman Jagtap of 23 Punjab Regiment, Longewala.

Maratha Light Infantry was led by Capt Shashwat Singh Dabas of the Second Battalion of Maratha Light Infantry, also known as Kali Panchwin.

Next in the line was the Combined Band of Rajput Regimental Centre, SIKH Regimental Centre and SIKH LI Regimental Centre comprising 100 Musicians.

The following contingent was of the Dogra Regiment, which was led by Capt Varun Singh of the 21st Battalion

The Bihar Regiment led by Major Ratnesh Tiwari from the 12th Battalion was the next contingent to coin towards the saluting dais. Following this, the Combined Band of Assam Regimental Centre, Mahar Regimental Centre and Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre comprising of 100 Musicians marched past the dais. The next marching contingent was Gallant Gorkhas'

The next that followed was the Naval Contingent of 144 young sailors led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith as Contingent Commander and Lt Ashwani Singh, Sub Lt Priyanka Sharma and Sub Lt M Aditya as Platoon Commanders.

The notable thing was that the marching contingent, for the very first time in history, consisted of 3 women and 6 men Agniveers.

The IAF marching contingent comprised of 144 Air Warriors and 4 Officers led by Sqn Ldr Sindhu Reddy will march past the Kartavya Path in a 12x12 Box formation.

The Indian Coast Guard -- 'Sentinels of our Seas' contingent was led by Deputy Commandant Rohit Singh followed by Deputy Commandant Akin Zutshi two lady officers of the Guard Assistant Commandant Mansi Shelar and Assistant Commandant Nimisha Soparkar.

Highlights of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

With this year's theme focused on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' the indigenously developed weapon systems were showcased.

The Main Battle Tank ARJUN of the 75 Armoured Regiment was led by Captain Amanjeet Singh. The motto of MBT Arjun is`Sahasam Vijayate'.

The NAG Missile System of the 17 Mechanised Infantry Regiment was led by Lieutenant Siddhartha Tyagi as it is popularly known as a tank destroyer indigenously designed by DRDO. The motto of NAMIS is `Satrah Mech - Har Maidan Fateh.

The Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle was led by Captain Naveen Dhatterwal of the 3 Ladakh Scouts Regiment with a motto of War Cry: `Ki Ki So So Lahargyalo' which means 'Victory to God.

The 10m Short Span Bridge of 64 Assault Engineer Regiment led by Captain Shivashish Solanki is a mechanically launched Assault Bridge designed by DRDO to help Combat Engineers in Crossing formidable obstacles like Canal or Nallahs in a matter of minutes.

Mobile Microwave Node and Mobile Network Centre of Corps of Signals was led by Major Mohd Asif Ahmed of 2 AHQ Signal Regiment with a motto of `Teevra Chaukas' which means 'Swift and Secure

Wheeled Armoured Personnel Carrier, WhAP 8x8, carried on a specialist 70-ton Trailer is indigenously designed and developed by DRDO.

Diversity showcased in Tableaux

This state tableaux of this year's Republic Day celebration depicted the themes that varied from the country's military prowess and cultural diversity to Nari Shakti.

Andhra Pradesh Tableau- 'Prabhala Theertham'

Assam Tableau- 'Land of Heroes & Spiritualism'

Uttarakhand tableau- 'Manaskhand'

Ladakh Tableau- 'Tourism & composite culture'

Gujarat Tableau- 'Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat'

Tripura Tableau- 'Sustainable Livelihood through tourism & organic farming'

Arunachal Pradesh Tableau- 'Prospects of Tourism'

Jharkhand Tableau- 'Baba Baidyanath Dham'

Jammu & Kashmir Tableau- 'Naya J&K'

Kerala Tableau- 'Nari Shakti'

West Bengal Tableau - 'Durga Puja in Kolkata'

Maharashtra Tableau- 'Sade Tin Shaktipithe & Nari Shakti'

Tamil Nadu Tableau: 'Women Empowerment & Culture'

Uttar Pradesh Tableau- 'Ayodhya Deepotsava'

Karnataka Tableau- 'Celebrating Power of Nari'

Haryana Tableau- 'International Gita Mahotsav'

ICAR Tableau- 'Millets'

Home Ministry NCB- '@75-Drug Free India'

Central Armed Police Force- 'Nari Shakti'

India's Republic Day parade concludes with airshow, motorcycle display

The Republic Day parade came to end with the grand finale performed by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The flypast comprised of 45 Indian air force aircraft, 4 helicopters from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Navy. Out of all the aircraft in the flypast, 9 were Rafale fighter jets, which is a 4th generation aircraft, Indian airforce's most advanced fighter jet. Sukhois and MiG29s were also part of the flypast. The Indian Navy was represented by IL-38, which made its first and last appearance at the Republic Day parade. An indigenously manufactured multi-role, light attack helicopter named Prachand was also part of the flypast.

Daring motorcycle displays were showcased by the Corps of Signals Dare Devils team at Kartavya Path on Republic Day. Corps of Signals Dare Devils team mesmerises the audience with their performance at Kartavya Path on Republic Day.

Also, 33 Dare Devils made 'Human Pyramid' on nine motorcycles on Kartavya Path.

With the National Anthem, the Republic Day 2023 parade at Kartavya Path was concluded.