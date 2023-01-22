Republic Day 2023 Preparations On Full Swing on Revamped Central Vista Avenue In New Delhi

As the 74th Republic Day is around the corner, preparations for the Republic Day Parade are in full swing on the revamped Central Vista avenue in New Delhi. Service personnel are carrying out dress rehearsals for Republic Day in Delhi's newly renovated Kartavya Path (earlier Rajpath), the stretch of road between India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Republic Day's Chief Guest this year is Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. On Republic Day, besides the service personnel, military vehicles such as tanks and equipment such as missiles along with cultural tableaus are paraded. According to sources, a 120-member military contingent from Egypt will also be taking part in the Republic Day celebrations.

Notably, for the first time, all official invites for the ceremonial event will be sent online, officials said. It is pertinent to mention that this year, Republic Day celebrations will be held in a spirit of greater 'Janbhagidari' (public participation) and workers of the Central Vista project and their family members, maintenance workers of Kartavya Path, vegetable vendors, milk booth workers, grocery shopkeepers and rickshaw-pullers will be 'special invitees'.

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to 'Kartavya Path' last year.

Sarangs painting the Kartavya path in tricolour towards preparation for Republic Day 2023

The Indian Air Force will be putting up its best display at the Republic Day 2023 parade with a contingent comprising more than 50 aircraft including a first-time display of 9 Rafale fighter jets on January 26.

The IAF Sarang team is undertaking practice sorties before the main Republic Day Parade on January 26. The team has shared a video on Twitter revealing their formations and stunts. The video shows the IAF Sarang team doing a practice flypast over the Kartavya path.