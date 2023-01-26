Republic Day 2023 Sees First-ever Women Riders In Regal Attire On BSF Camel Contingent

Dressed in a specially-designed regal uniform, the famed Border Security Force (BSF) camels contingent enthralled the audience at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday, January 26. The 74th Republic Day parade also witnessed the participation of the first-ever women rider as part of the Camel contingent of the BSF.

The 2023 Republic Day celebrations witnessed the BSF's first-ever women contingent in regal attire. The women guards were seen riding the camels along with their male counterparts on the Kartavya Path.

Sonal, Nisha, Bhagwati, Ambika, Kusum, Priyanka, Kaushalya, Kajal, Bhawna and Hina were among those 12 women riders of the BSF Camel Contingent during the Republic Day Parade.

BSF Camel Contingent comprising of Mahila Praharis for the first time in history marches on the Kartavya Path on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.



Notably, the BSF camel contingent has been participating in the Republic Day parade since 1976 and usually comprises 90 camels, 54 with troops and the rest with band personnel.

The Camel contingent will also be part of the “Beating the Retreat” ceremony that will be held after Republic Day on January 29.

Specially-designed regal uniform

The uniform of the BSF’s camels contingent was designed by designer Raghavendra Rathore. The uniform for the Mahila Praharis represented the varied craft forms of India, fashioned in different parts of the country. The uniform also showcases different cultural elements of Rajasthan's history.

The uniform of the BSF women was hand-crafted with zardozi work and resonates with the iconic Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpuri Bandhgala.

74th Republic Day parade

The Republic Day parade began with the military contingent from Egypt marching on the Kartavya Path for the first time. The Egyptian army contingent participated in India's 74th Republic Day parade in the presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Kartavya Path.



Apart from this, the 74th Republic Day parade saw India's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country’s growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a 'New India'.