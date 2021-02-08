Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police Arrest Sukhdev Singh For Leading Mob To Red Fort

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday arrested a Chandigarh man named Sukhdev Singh, who was an accused in the Republic Day violence in the National Capital during farmers' tractor rally. According to Delhi Police, Sukhdev Singh was leading the mob at the Red Fort on January 26 and his role in the violence was found to be very active. Notably, the police had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to citizens who could reveal his whereabouts.

READ | Delhi Police Conducts Raids To Nab Suspects Hoisting Flag At Red Fort On Republic Day

Delhi Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of JajbirSingh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in January 26 tractor rally violence. On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Republic Day violence farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

READ | 3 More Held In Connection With Red Fort Violence On R-Day

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While 394 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs against the protesters. A total of 37 farm leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Kavita Kurnguti, Medha Patkar and Yogendra Yadav have been named in one of the FIRs.

READ | Rakesh Tikait Accuses Delhi Police Of Conspiracy Over Republic Day Violence

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

READ | Chandigarh University Becomes The First Indian University To Have Signed MoUs With 306 Foreign Varsities

(With ANI inputs)

Delhi Police arrests Sukhdev Singh from Chandigarh for leading mob to Red Fort on Jan 26