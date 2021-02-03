Rakesh Tikait Accuses Delhi Police Of Conspiracy Over Republic Day Violence

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday accused the Delhi Police of conspiring the Republic Day violence that took place last month. While going to Jind to attend a Mahapanchayat, Tikait told ANI, "We have been holding panchayats for the last 35 years, protests are organized at Jantar Mantar but did any farmer organization reach Parliament? A man was misled, an announcement was made and after 13 hours a religious flag was hoisted at the Red Fort. This is being investigated."

He further said, "The Delhi Police has conspired to do this and it is the main culprit. It barricaded the route allotted to us for the tractor rally and opened Delhi giving way to the farmers to enter the national capital."

While discussing the Mahapanchayat, he stated, "Our main aim is to visit villages and gather their support. Such panchayats will be held across the country until the government accepts our demands. If the government does not fulfil our demands, we will implement our proposal of gathering 40 lakh tractors and take out 'yatras' across the country to protest against the government."

On Tuesday, Tikait said that the farmer protests will go on till October-November adding that the headquarters for the protests would be the Singhu border. This statement came after iron nails, barbed wires, and cemented barricades were put at the borders surrounding the national capital, the fortification, an aftermath of the violence that was witnessed on Republic Day and the following days at the Singhu border. Moreover, heavy security has been deployed at the borders, with the ACPs being briefed to handle any form of anarchy or attempts to enter the city. Officers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are also said to work in tandem to increase security around Delhi.

Various opposition parties and their leaders have rushed to support Tikat and to express solidarity as the issue spiralled into a massive movement in the country. Politicians including Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi among several others dialled the Farmer Union leader and offered help to intensify the movement.

Delhi borders fortified

On February 1, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visited the Ghazipur border to inspect the security arrangements. After his visit, workers under the watch of police personnel on Monday hooked iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters agitating against the new Farm Laws at the site. Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border has been blocked with a makeshift cement wall built in place. This also comes in anticipation of a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 which was announced by the farmer leaders on Monday who vowed to block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites.

Republic Day Violence

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

(With ANI Inputs)