Republic Top 10 Headlines: Captain Speaks To Arnab; Babul Supriyo Joins TMC & More

Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab since the Congress swept the state in the 2017 assembly elections, has tendered his resignation after a months-long spat with his once-minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. In a blistering and explosive interview on 'Nation Wants To Know' with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami right after stepping down, Captain Amarinder spoke his mind on all those matters over which he had maintained a studied silence for a long time.

Supreme Court Urged To Review Ban On Drug Injection Sites

Supporters of a plan to open supervised injection sites to try to reduce overdose deaths urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to review a court decision that bans the practice. The test case centers on a nonprofit group's Safehouse project in Philadelphia, but officials in other states are watching closely as they debate similar programs. Nationally, more than 93,000 people died last year from drug overdoses, a sharp spike from just a year earlier.

Deo vs Baghel: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel In Confrontation Mode; Holds Meeting With 20 MLAs: Sources

As Congress' troubles in Chhattisgarh continue, reports by sources state that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is in confrontation mode for the next 72 hours. Baghel is currently holding a meeting with 20 MLAs in his official residence. Reports suggest that state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu is also present in the meeting.

Congress To Name New Punjab CM Soon, 'Won't Be Face Of 2022 Polls,' Claim Sources

Hours after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down as the Punjab CM, sources informed ANI that the Congress party will come up with his replacement as Chief Minister by Saturday night or Sunday morning. The sources said that former PPCC President Sunil Jakhar was the front runner while others like MP Ambika Soni, and MLA Vijay Inder Singla were also in the race for the top position of power in the state. No matter who gets the position, the sources further informed, the assembly elections that are around four months away now will be fought with the face of the top brass, and not the newly-appointed CM. This is in sharp contrast with the 2017 elections which the Congress won under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh, while Rahul Gandhi floundered in Uttar Pradesh.

Babul Supriyo Joins TMC, Makes It Clear 'no Politics Of Vengeance' Against BJP

After announcing his political comeback with Trinamool Congress, former BJP leader Babul Supriyo in a press briefing on Saturday, 18 September 2021, made it clear that he is not going to profess the 'politics of vengeance'. Adding that he had no hard feelings against the BJP, he said that the decision to quit politics earlier was taken because he felt that his efforts to bring about development in West Bengal in the past seven years had come to a halt.

'Sidhu Says Something, Does Something Else': Captain Amarinder Singh Reveals How

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has tendered his resignation after continuous fights and reconciliations with his fellow Congress members. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after stepping down as Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh stated that he "felt humiliated" by the way talks were conspired against him. He has also talked about the very first statement made by Navjot Singh Sidhu.

T20 World Cup: India To Face England & Australia In Warm-up Games On October 18 & 20

Before kickstarting their campaign in the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli-led India would square off against England and Australia in warm-up games. The match against England would take place on October 18, while the game against Australia would go ahead on October 20.

EAM Jaishankar, French FM Discuss Latest Developments In Indo-Pacific Region, Afghanistan

On Saturday, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan crisis with French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. "Discussed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with my friend FM @JY_LeDrian. Looking forward to our New York meeting," Jaishankar tweeted. This comes just a day after France summoned its diplomats from the United States and Australia in response to the controversy surrounding the submarine agreement. The ambassadors were summoned for "consultations," according to Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. According to Euronews, he also stated that Australia's decision to quit the submarine development agreement with Paris and the launch of new cooperation with the United States are examples of undesirable behaviour between allies and partners.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla Terms Booster Dose Against COVID As 'unethical'

On one hand, when some countries have already started rolling out booster shots, the Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla termed it "unethical" to roll out a booster dose in India when many in the country have still not been administered with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This statement by the SII's CEO comes weeks after his father and SII's Chairman Cyrus Poonawalla said that the third dose of Coronavirus vaccine is a "must" and should be administered 6 months after the second dose.

Harish Rawat Details On Resolutions Passed By CLP Sans Amarinder Singh

Shortly after Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the post of Punjab Chief Minister, state Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Saturday addressed a press briefing. While speaking to reporters, Punjab Congress in-charge said that the CLP meeting has happened, and it has been unanimously decided to pass two resolutions. The Congress appeared as one, stood as one. All MLAs, in one voice, he added. While stating that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the House are of the opinion that the outgoing CLP leader, Amarinder Singh, had led the state with great responsibility and good governance, Rawat said the Captain tackled the challenges of Punjab properly and also found solutions.

