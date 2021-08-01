Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Lauds Sindhu; JD(U) Leader Calls Bihar CM 'PM Material'

Pakistan's August 5 'Kashmir Toolkit' Exposed, Anti-India Voices Hired To Amplify Hate

In an exclusive investigation, Republic Media Network on Sunday unearthed Pakistan's 'toolkit on Kashmir', which the Imran Khan-led nation has prepared ahead of the 2-year completion of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. According to the details accessed by Republic TV, the 'toolkit' has been designed by Pakistan to mobilize global forces and lobby an anti-India agenda worldwide through the use of candle marches, protests outside Indian embassies across the world, and a massive Twitter storm.

PV Sindhu On 'cloud Nine' After Winning Bronze At Tokyo 2020; 'Thankful To Family & Fans'

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday scripted history after she defeated world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off at Tokyo Olympics. Following the match, PV Sindhu expressed her feelings and said that she is on 'cloud nine', however added that she cannot understand whether to celebrate this feat or be sad about losing the opportunity to go into the finals of the Tokyo Olympics.

PV Sindhu Wins Bronze Medal: PM Modi, President Kovind & Others Congratulate Star Shuttler

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have expressed their happiness after Star Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu clinched Bronze for the country in the women's singles badminton event at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. PV Sindhu defeated He Bing Jiao of China by 21-13 and 21-15 in the bronze medal match. On Saturday, Sindu had suffered a heart-drenching loss against World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-finals.

Post Political Exit, Babul Supriyo Requests 'dignity Of Silence'; Thanks BJP Leadership

After announcing on social media that he is quitting politics, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo that he has written what he needed to write. Stating that he should be allowed "dignity of silence" on the matter, Babul Supriyo said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the West Bengal BJP leaders. This latest development comes after Suprio in a Facebook post on Saturday had said that the difference of opinion among the senior leaders of BJP was "harming the party". In the post, he had also said that he will resign as an MP as well.

Amit Shah Praises CM Yogi, Says He Took UP To 'top-spot' And Fulfilled Every Promise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday showered praises on the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government for taking the state of Uttar Pradesh to the "top spot" in terms of law and order. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the State Institute of Forensic Sciences, Shah said the BJP government works for the development of the poorest people.

US Aides Afghanistan Military With Finances & Weapons As It Goes All Out Against Taliban

Despite pulling back its troops from Afghanistan earlier this year, the United States continues to fight alongside the Afghan forces in its crackdown against terrorism. The Afghanistan military has stepped up its attacks on the Taliban, as fighting intensifies across the country between the two sides.

Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Govt Tasks NESAC To Demarcate Borders Through Satellite Imaging

In a major development, the Central Government has decided to use satellite imaging to demarcate boundaries of the Northeastern states. This move will settle inter-state violence that sometimes leads to violence. According to government officials, the task has been given to NESAC (North Eastern Space Application Centre), a joint initiative of the North Eastern Council and the Department of Space.

Assam-Mizoram Dispute: Centre Has No Plans For CBI Probe; Looking For Peaceful Resolution

Amidst the ongoing Assam-Mizoram dispute, two senior government functionaries said that the Centre has no plans to order an inquiry by a neutral agency like the CBI into the recent fatal clash between the two northeastern states at the border. While stating that the Centre is trying to defuse the situation as early as possible in a peaceful manner, they said that the government does not want to take any decision that may further escalate the ground situation.

'PM Material': JD(U) Leader Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Has Potential To Hold Top Post

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "Prime Minister material." While stating that CM Nitish Kumar has the potential and all qualities to become the Prime Minister of the country, the JD(U) leader said that people made Narendra Modi Prime Minister and today he is doing good work. However, he further said that there are other leaders in the country, who have the potential to become the PM.

Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari Shares Experience, Says 'ups & Downs Part Of Life'

Following her defeat at the Tokyo Olympics in the Quarterfinals, Archer Deepika Kumar on Sunday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. When asked about how hard is the situation to deal with, in which, you are not able to fulfil anyone's expectations, Deepika Kumari said that "victory and defeat are both challenging in their own ways."

