Republic Vindicated: All Chapter Proceedings Against Arnab Goswami Entirely Terminated

Republic Media Network is happy to share that all Chapter Proceedings against the Republic Media Network’s Editor- in-Chief Arnab Goswami that were initiated by the Mumbai Police now stand completely and entirely terminated. The termination of the Chapter Proceedings today is just more proof of what was always the truth. Today’s legal development defeats with firm finality the forces that were behind the massive conspiracy against India’s most loved news brand: Republic.

Not only do all the chapter proceedings initiated against Arnab Goswami now stand closed, but also with it today comes to a close the relentless campaign of calumny that was initiated to target one Nationalistic News Network that speaks truth to power.

This latest legal development comes amidst a series of victories for the unstoppable truth and Republic Media Network. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate’s Provisional Attachment Order proved that all the bogus claims and concocted allegations against Republic were false, malicious and fictitious. The ED in its Order, in fact, named another English News channel 50 times. In a separate case, the Court of Session for Greater Bombay dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by a Mumbai police officer against Arnab Goswami. Brick by brick, the malicious narrative has been drowned out by the truth in every case against Republic and its affiliates.

The real culprits, the conspirators and the nexus that tried to implicate Republic Media Network and its members stand wholly and entirely defeated today. Arnab Goswami and the Network’s journalism, hard-hitting news reports and stories have continued to set the news agenda and have ensured that we remain the Nation’s most watched and most loved news-network in the country.

The elaborate witch hunt and vendetta-driven action aimed at entangling Arnab Goswami and Republic Media Network in a net of false cases has completely burnt to ash. The win today has vindicated Arnab Goswami’s legacy of speaking the unimpeachable truth, putting the people first and always, putting Nation First.

Those who operated with malice to rundown the Network and the Editor-in-Chief has failed spectacularly, with the Nation witness to every gruelling lie they spun, every falsehood they fabricated and every motivated action they took because they could not challenge and compete with the nations most loved and respected journalist and Network.

To our supporters and well wishes: Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Your support has been overwhelming and we have together fearlessly fought for the triumph of the truth.

As the mountain of lies comes crashing & the vicious campaign crumbles to dust, it is clear the truth takes instructions from no one.

Satyamev Jayate!

Jai Hind!

