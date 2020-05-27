Researchers At IIT Delhi Develop 'lighter, Breathable & Resuable' PPE Kits Amid Covid

The Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering at IIT Delhi has developed a breathable and light-weighted PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for COVID-19 warriors. The Head of the Department Professor Dr SM Ishtiaque along with his PhD student, scientist, and Assistant Director, DMSRDE (DRDO), Kanpur, developed the advanced version of PPE.

"We have covered all the basic aspects and it meets the criteria specified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It is free of bacteria or virus penetration. Our PPE is equipped to cover 99.8 per cent bacteria," said Dr Ishtiaque.

He added that the developers consulted over 150 doctors to study the issues faced with the existing PPEs. The most pressing issue raised by doctors was that it was uncomfortable to wear.

"We have made the overalls more breathable than what doctors use now, with no compromise on safety. There is a minimum requirement of 3.5 kPa (kilopascals) but our PPE has the property of 15 kPa," he explained.

Comfortable fabric, reusable, among many features

The professor said that the fabric used to develop the PPE is very soft, which makes it comfortable even if worn for very long hours. The PPE weighs 300 grams while regular PPEs weigh between 400 to 450 grams. He further said that the PPE can be washed twice reused which in cutting the cost of purchasing three sets of coveralls. The reusable PPE is priced at Rs 905 (including GST).

Speaking about the stitching of the PPEs, Dr said, "That was of utmost importance. The smallest of the hole could be hazardous. We made sure that the garment is sealed carefully in order to avoid virus penetration.”

The professor said that he was worn the coverall for five hours without any issues. More feedback is awaited from the doctors who will try it for the first time.

(With inputs from ANI)