DRDO Innovates Contactless Sanitising Drawer To Clean Phones, Laptops & Money Amid Covid

Amid the deadly COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing and less physical contact with objects and people is the need to the hour, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) lab in Hyderabad has developed a Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer (DRUVS) which has been designed to sanitize mobile phones, tablets, laptops, currency notes, challans or other electronic gadgets which could be the carriers of the virus.

The Public Relations Office of Defence Ministry, Hyderabad has taken to Twitter to inform about the significant development

RCI, DRDO, Hyd has developed an Automated contactless UVC Sanitization Cabinet 'DRUVS' to sanitize Mobile phones, iPads, Laptops, Currency Notes, Cheque leafs, Challans, Passbooks, Paper, Envelopes. It has also developed an Automated UVC Currency Sanitizing Device, 'NOTESCLEAN'. pic.twitter.com/8n5sQP3fsJ — PRO, Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence (@dprohyd) May 10, 2020

This Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet has proximity sensors which let the machine sense if somebody has come close to the machine and wants to sanitise their belongings. The drawer opening and closing mechanism lets the drawer function automatically without requiring to pull the drawer manually.

It provides 360-degree exposure of UVC to objects placed inside the cabinet. Once sanitization is done, the system goes in sleep mode, DRDO informed.

COVID-19 cases in India

As the nation is nearing the end of lockdown 3.0 with merely a week left, the number of cases in India is on the rise. As on May 11, India has reported 67,152 COVID-19 cases, of which 2,206 have succumbed to the virus while 20,916 have been recovered and discharged. However, governments across the country are moving towards lifting up lockdown in green zones while the lockdown is bound to extend in red zones.