Retired Officers Are Brand Ambassadors Of The Indian Army: Gen Rawat

Days after a retired army officer drew widespread criticism for his controversial remarks at a television debate, the Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat has said that the retired officers are brand ambassadors of the army.

Many veterans of the Army condemned the controversial comments made by the former officer stating that it were his personal comments and in no way reflect the ethos of the Indian Army which is a professional and disciplined force.

“Retired Officers are Brand Ambassadors. Retiring officers carry forward the image of Indian Army and become brand ambassadors of The Indian Army. Their good conduct will open up avenues for future retirees,” the Army Chief told the retiring officers during a retiring officer’s seminar in Delhi.

On the code of conduct for veterans

Speaking on the ongoing debate about the code of conduct for the veterans of the army Gen Rawat said it was the aspiration of the veterans only. “It is the aspiration of veterans only. Many veterans undergo a status change which they prefer to display in social life. This has resulted in dissonance in some institutions. We need to start discussing it to find a solution in-house. The answer will come from in-house. Places like Regimental Centers are good to seek views for the same”, he said.

Read: Rajnath Singh speaks to Army Chief Bipin Rawat to appraise current situation in Siachen

On the disability pension

While speaking about disability pension, he said that the Army has never taken any steps for disallowing the same. “Disability Pension. Indian Army always is for disability pension and has never taken any step for disallowing it. The deliberations are only for income tax exemption on disability component of certain categories”, he said.

Read: WATCH: Varanasi man creates Iron Man suit to help Indian Army

Gen Rawat said that the war-wounded battle casualties are a different category and shall be fully cured. “There are many cases who suffer health problems and debilitating strokes while being operationally deployed. Similarly, such things happen to many persons who become physical casualties. Indian Army will take care of these people”, he said. He said it was very important that all soldiers get to spend adequate time with families. Offices should follow strict timings. While outlining the fact the Indian Army continues to be the best career choices for the youth he said, “There is no dearth of youth wanting to join the forces. That is the reason no advertisements for youth to join the army”, he told the retiring officers.

Read: COAS General Bipin Rawat interacts with religious teachers from J&K

Read: Gen. Bipin Rawat reveals 'India's border extends beyond Karakoram'