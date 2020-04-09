Retired Police Personnel Join Hands With Punjab Police To Combat Coronavirus Crisis

As many as 55 retired police personnel voluntarily offered their services to assist Rupnagar police in its efforts to combat COVID-19. The retired officers took the decision in order to help share load off the shoulders of the police personnel who are working tirelessly to maintain law and order and ensuring the lockdown protocols are followed diligently in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis as Punjab has recorded 101 COVID-19 positive cases of which four have been cured while eight succumbed to the virus.

"One Deputy Superintendent (DSP), along with 12 Inspectors, 16 Sub-Inspectors (SI), besides 21 Assistant-Sub Inspectors (ASI), 11 Head Constables and four Ex-Servicemen are already manning 16 checkpoints including diversions and isolation checkpoints from NFL Chowk Nangal to Banmajra and New Satluj Bridge Ghanauli," SSP Swapan Sharma said in a press statement on Wednesday.

"Their priceless experience and capabilities would further enhance our ability to ensure effective policing on the ground," he added.

Seventy-four-year-old Inspector Gurmail Singh who also served as CIA in charge during his tenure of 12 years in Punjab Police also offered to assist police during the times of the COVID-19 crisis. "It is our fortune that once again we got a chance to serve our society. We may not have the same agility but surely have the experience and will to defeat this pandemic," Gurmail Singh said.

"Who else if not us would come down to relieve the huge burden that's fallen on our police forces. I am proud to have served Punjab Police and I am back to do my bit in ensuring a tough fight against coronavirus," he said.

COVID-19 impact in India

The nation is witnessing an alarming swell in the number of positive cases. Despite the nationwide lockdown in its 15th day, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 5,734, of which 166 have succumbed to the infection while 5,095 cases are still active; 472 have recovered and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

