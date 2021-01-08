'Rise In Demand Of AYUSH Medicines In 100 Countries Amid Covid-19 Crisis': Shripad Naik

Shripad Yesso Naik, Ayush Minister has said that the demand for AYUSH products has increased three-fold during the coronavirus pandemic. While speaking at the inaugural function of two new departments of Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Jhansi, he said, Amid the Covid-19 crisis, our ayurvedic medicines have been used in as many as 100 countries as an immunity booster and is slowly gaining momentum across the world.

आज केंद्रीय अनुसंधान झांसी में भेषज निर्माणशाला , औषध परीक्षण प्रयोगशाला एवं नॅशनल रॉ ड्रग रिपोटरी हेतु नवनिर्माण भवन के उद्धघाटन करने का अवसर मिला।

इस महत्वपूर्ण एवं बड़ी परियोजना को समयबद्ध तरीके से सम्पूर्ण करने में सी सी आर ए एस के पदाधिकारियों महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। pic.twitter.com/nQWgwJyyEm — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) January 7, 2021

READ | OPD Facility At Rajiv Gandhi Hospital To Resume From Jan 11: Official

As per the guidelines of the World Health Organization, The two buildings inaugurated by the Minister have been built under an estimated budget of 14 crore rupees. These departments house consists of a national raw drug repository, a pharmacy and a drug testing laboratory which will also help in employment generation in Bundelkhand region of the state which is full of medicinal plants, according to AIR reports.

READ | AYUSH Ministry & Sports Ministry Recognize Yogasana As A Competitive Sport

The repository will have 500 varieties of medicinal plant samples to be used for research purposes making it first of it's kind in the country. Similarly, the new variants of ayurvedic medicines which can be lab tested and undergo clinical trials here itself as the pharmacy department will also be used for advanced research.

All the research which will be done in the institute will be further shared across the country so that the ayurvedic medicines can be promoted. Soon OPD at the institute will start functioning. During COVID-19 pandemic AYUSH medicines became very popular, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Yasso Naik on the occasion of inauguration said.

READ | IMA Doctors Protests Against 'mixopathy'; Demand Rollback Of AYUSH 'surgery' Notification

Ministry of AYUSH & AIIMS to set up Integrative Medicine Department

During the joint visit, it was decided that centre for Integrative Medicine and Research (CIMR) AIIMS may develop an integrated protocol with Ayurveda and Yoga for study on Post COVID-19 treatments. AYUSH Secretary has also assured that the Ministry of AYUSH will strive to continue its support to CIMR till the dedicated Department is developed.

READ | Ministry Of AYUSH & AIIMS Plan To Set Up Integrative Medicine Dept Amid Ayurveda Row