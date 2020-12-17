AYUSH Ministry & Sports Ministry Recognize Yogasana As A Competitive Sport

To enhance national and global interest in Yoga, the Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday announced that Yogasana would now be recognized as a competitive sport. While addressing a virtual press conference in Delhi, Sports Minister Kiren Rijjju and AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik highlighted the benefits of Yogasana competitions, discussing how they were an integral part of the Indian Yoga tradition for centuries.

Naik revealed that after nearly 2-3 years of consultations with the Yoga sector, the Centre had decided to decision to recognise Yogasana as a competitive sport calling it 'an integral and important component of Yoga.' He added that given its psycho-physical nature, it would help increase the efficacy of fitness and general wellness across the globe.

"Yogasana becoming a sport will also ensure new technologies and new strategies being inducted into the disciplines, to benefit our athletes and officials towards building fruitful and fulfilling careers in this field," he said.

Kiren Rijjju on the other hand stressed the details of Yogasana as a 'Sports discipline' talking about how the Centre was planning to include it in Khelo India and in the University Games. "We will also pitch it at the National Games but the aim and objective of any sport is to be included in Olympics and this is a beginning of a long journey," he said.

In a detailed presentation, the Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports explained that Yogasana as a competitive sport would likely have 51 medals in 4 events & 7 categories.

The proposed events for both men and women include Traditional Yogasana, Artistic Yogasana (Single), Artistic Yogasana (Pair), Rhythmic Yogasana (Pair), Free Flow/Group Yogasana, Individual All Round – Championship and Team Championship.

The Centre is planning to test this by introducing a pilot Yogasana Competition named- “National Individual Yogasana Sports Championship' which will be held virtually in early 2021.

